Atlantic City High School student speech highlights

"Do you guys remember that feeling of walking through the metal detectors for the first time as we entered the building for our very first day of high school? Do you guys remember when the gym floor exploded, and we couldn’t have a regular gym class for the rest of sophomore year? Our time at Atlantic City High School has been filled with adversity. Endless. Adversity. But over time, every day at the high school became just another day. Every day at the high school became the ‘new normal.’ ... As we sit here today, already committed to the next step in our lives, we face more uncertainties than ever before. Three months ago, we didn’t know if we would have a graduation. The threat of online school continues to lurk in the shadows, and social distancing and self-isolation are here to stay. Some of us are in the midst of battling the racism and prejudice that has endured the test of time in the land that we call the United States today. We are faced with the threat of a ‘new normal’ yet again - but there is no other graduating class in this country better suited to tackle the next step and take on the ‘new normal’ that awaits us. After all, we have done it before - not once, not twice, but more times than I can count."

- Sheikh Nahiyan, valedictorian

"This is not a graduation that any one of us had imagined we would receive but it does not discredit the hard work we put in, the memories that we had built over the years together, the time we invested in ourselves, and the sacrifices we had made to get here. That work deserves to be recognized with a beautiful ceremony and getting handed our diplomas personally, however in these unprecedented times during COVID-19, unfortunately we have to make one more sacrifice to make even this much possible. But looking back at everything we had to go though, I really could not think of a better class to graduate together with grace and an abundance of hope for the future."

- Rawan Rabayah, salutatorian