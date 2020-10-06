Atlantic City Catholic school raises over $150K to support student programming

ATLANTIC CITY — A Catholic school in the city raised more than $150,000 during the last academic year to support educational efforts, school officials announced Tuesday.
Our Lady Star of the Sea School, which is located in the first block of North California Avenue and serves preschool to 8th grade students, raised the money through increased marketing efforts, annual fund appeals, grants and community outreach, according to a news release.
“Many of our parents lost jobs during Covid and were hit hard financially,” Principal Carol Spina said. “Through the generosity of many, we were able to help parents keep their child enrolled in OLSS with tuition assistance. By developing strong relationships in the community, donations continue to support our school in this current school year, for which we are extremely grateful.”
Officials credited community partnerships with organizations like Girl Scouts of Central and Southern N.J. and local leaders who volunteer their time to teach students, according to the release. In addition, Stockton University is also providing homework help for students.
Donors have helped the school buy a greenhouse, shelving for the greenhouse and two raised beds that will be handicap accessible, according to the release. Funding for 44 additional Chromebooks was secured for one-to-one learning for students, and technology infrastructure is being brought up to speed to handle increasing internet demands of the school and its future STEAM lab.
Earlier this month, Brilliantly Resilient, a group of motivational speakers who provide faith-based organizations with practical applications to overcome challenges, volunteered to bring their program to the school for faculty professional development and support teachers in working with new coronavirus guidelines and protocols in school, officials said. Faculty has also had additional instruction for responsive classrooms, online programs in math, reading and STEAM.
For more information, contact Spina at spina.carol@olssac.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!