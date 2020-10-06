Atlantic City Catholic school raises over $150K to support student programming

ATLANTIC CITY — A Catholic school in the city raised more than $150,000 during the last academic year to support educational efforts, school officials announced Tuesday.

Our Lady Star of the Sea School, which is located in the first block of North California Avenue and serves preschool to 8th grade students, raised the money through increased marketing efforts, annual fund appeals, grants and community outreach, according to a news release.

“Many of our parents lost jobs during Covid and were hit hard financially,” Principal Carol Spina said. “Through the generosity of many, we were able to help parents keep their child enrolled in OLSS with tuition assistance. By developing strong relationships in the community, donations continue to support our school in this current school year, for which we are extremely grateful.”

Officials credited community partnerships with organizations like Girl Scouts of Central and Southern N.J. and local leaders who volunteer their time to teach students, according to the release. In addition, Stockton University is also providing homework help for students.