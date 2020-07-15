Five Atlantic Cape Community college students are working with researchers and engineers from Rowan to examine ways to improve artificial intelligence systems and machine learning algorithms.
The project, “Self-Assessment and Continual Learning on Edge Devices (SCenE),” includes students from the college’s Drone and Aviation Department and is supported by a $500,000 National Science Foundation award, according to a news release.
During the three-year partnership with Rowan, Atlantic Cape students will pilot drones equipped with high definition cameras to collect geographically referenced images of Atlantic horseshoe crabs, cranberries and blueberries, according to the release. The goal of the data collection is to develop datasets to be used for machine learning, specifically object detection and counting.
The five students involved in the project all have their Commercial Drone License, and under the direction of Atlantic Cape faculty, they will develop image acquisition plans and flight plans and will execute data collection missions, according to the release.
“We’re honored and excited for our students to be a part of this innovative and unique project” said James Taggart, an Atlantic Cape professor in the Information Systems and Aviation Studies Department. “Drone technology is revolutionizing the way industries view the world, similar to AI, but unique in its own way. We’re proud that the researchers and engineers at Rowan recognize and facilitated a partnership with us for the project.”
