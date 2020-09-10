Six Stockton University students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Thursday.
The cases include one student at the university’s Galloway Township campus and five off-campus students, according to the school’s new coronavirus case online dashboard. The employee who tested positive was also at the school’s Galloway campus.
A note on the dashboard explains that “off campus” refers to those who tested positive but have not been on the campuses, while those with a location heading of Galloway, Atlantic City, Hammonton or Manahawkin had a positive test and were on that campus for any reason during their infectious period.
So far, the cases reported Thursday reflect the total cases since Sept. 1.
Students started moving back to the university’s campuses in Atlantic City and Galloway on Aug. 29.
In total, Stockton will welcome 2,200 students across all grade levels to live on campus this year, about a third fewer than last year. The college plans to offer about 64% of its classes remotely, 10% in person and the remainder hybrid.
