Editor's note: A new look starting this week

Press of Atlantic City readers are keen observers of their daily newspaper.

That’s why we wanted to alert you all of some upcoming changes in our design, starting with Tuesday’s edition.

The changes come courtesy of Lee Enterprises’ centralized design teams and have been in the works since we became part of the Lee family in March 2020.

The changes will begin with Opinion, World & Nation, weather, comics, puzzles and classifieds and expand each day. Eventually, all of our news and entertainment products — The Currents/Gazettes, Flavor, At The Shore and AC Weekly — will have updated designs.

Nothing is being taken away as a result of these changes.

If you have questions or comments, let us know. Meanwhile, thanks for supporting The Press.

Contact Buzz Keough: wkeough@pressofac.com