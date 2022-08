Cedar Creek finished 13-0 and is ranked No. 11 in The Preseason Elite 11. Malik Moore-Summers, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman, made 60 tackles, 17 of them for losses, last season for the Pirates. Senior running back Mekhi Harvey rushed for 306 yards and four TDs last season and is a player to watch. Edison finished 7-4 last season. Senior quarterback Matt Yascko threw for 1,706 yards and 12 TDs and ran for 553 yards and eight scores last season.