Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional
The senior won his first-career regional title on April 17. He placed second at the state tournament April 24. He also won the Mobbin Classic title. Hummel wrestled the individual tournaments at 138 pounds. He finished 16-3. Hummel is a three-time state placewinner, finishing sixth in 2019 and third in 2020. He will wrestle next year at the United States Military Academy.

