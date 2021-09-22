Eastwind Chinese Restaurant & Noodle Bar at Resorts

Salt and Pepper Shrimp with Longyard Beans and Avocado
Resorts’ most underrated restaurant wows regulars on a daily basis. Now, you can be wowed, too, with this creative take on a classic Asian dish. Fresh shrimp are heavily seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried in a rice flour batter and then tossed with Chinese long beans, crispy garlic chips and fresh avocado and garnished with fresh Thai chilis. It’s as good as it gets.
Nicholas Huba
