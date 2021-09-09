East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman'

During the pandemic in 2020, East Lynne Theater Company’s artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth produced 21 different live events under the title “Tales in the Backyard.” One of these was about Dorothy Parker with Suzanne Dawson reading one of her stories, “Interior Desecration.” It begins: “My friend, Alistair St. Cloud, is one of our most talented interior decorators. Surely you have seen his photograph in the magazines — that photograph which shows him clad in a Chinese dreaming-robe, looking yearningly into a bowl of goldfish.”

And that is how “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” was born, starring Dawson in a world premiere created by James Rana, based on the life and works of one of the world’s wittiest women, directed by Stahlhuth. Unlike “Tales,” the work is committed to memory and performed — not read.

Dawson was last on ELTC’s stage portraying Martha Brewster in the hilarious “Arsenic and Old Lace,” with Stahlhuth in the role of her sister Martha, and directing. Rana has performed in and written plays for ELTC, including “A Year in the Trenches” that was commissioned by The New Jersey Historical Society. He was in “The Band’s Visit” on Broadway, and will be returning to the National Tour of the same production, this fall.