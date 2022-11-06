East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows announces roof giveaway

East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows recently announced it is accepting nominees for its 14th annual Roof Giveaway for Families in Need.
The company will be give away two free roofs to deserving families.
Since 2007, East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows has been donating at least one roof per year to a deserving community member. Nominations for this year’s free roof giveaway will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Winners will be notified in the first weeks of December. Nominees can be veterans, first responders, outstanding community members and more who reside in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem and Somerset Counties.
To nominate a deserving family, visit EastCoastRoofing.com/RoofGiveaway and fill out the form.