earthquake

The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit near Freehold, Monmouth County, early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake, which began around 2 a.m., is not reported to have caused any serious damage or injuries.

At least one person in Atlantic County felt the effects of the earthquake. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments