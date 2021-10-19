 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting locations in Ocean County
0 comments

Early voting locations in Ocean County

  • Ocean County Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville;
  • Ocean County Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick;
  • Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson;
  • Lacey Community Center Room C, 15 E. Lacey Road, Lacey;
  • Lakewood Municipal Building Court Room, 231 Third St., Lakewood;
  • Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave., Lavallette;
  • Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township;
  • OC Southern Resource Center Nutrition Hall, 179 S. Main St., Manahawkin;
  • Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester;
  • Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News