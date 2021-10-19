Early voting locations in Atlantic County

- Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City;
- Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield;
- Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing;
- Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township;
- Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township;
- Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.
