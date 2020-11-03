Early results indicating Margate voters do not want a new beachfront boardwalk

Early results Tuesday night indicated that city residents do not want a beachfront boardwalk.
With more votes to be counted, residents voted 2,110-989 against the boardwalk as of late election night. Supporters of the plan had said the boardwalk would increase security in the city and give emergency vehicles better access to the beach.
In August, City Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that placed a question on whether to build a new beachfront boardwalk on the general election ballot.
