Earl D. Harvey, Atlantic City resident, publisher and booster of Black-owned businesses, dies at 65

Earl D. Harvey, 65, of Atlantic City, a marketing consultant, journalist, and supporter of Black-owned businesses, died Monday, Oct. 12, of a heart attack at Atlantic City Hospital, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) announced Wednesday.

"Most immediately, my thoughts are with Earl's mother in Atlantic City, for whom he provided primary care for many years as a dutiful son," PABJ president Manuel Smith posted online. "There is no doubt that he made her, as he did many of us, proud."

Mr. Harvey, Smith wrote, "was seemingly everywhere ... in Philly." He was the publisher of the Black Professionals News and the Atlantic City Times, small newspapers aimed at minority business owners in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Smith wrote that Mr. Harvey was among the first publishers to "identify that meaningful impact and revenue could be had by hosting original in-person events, like the Black Professionals' Christmas Party."

"With that innovation," Smith wrote, "Earl discovered a pathway to editorial and financial freedom that allowed him to serve the information and social needs of the Delaware Valley's Black community like none other."

WDAS Radio host and personality Patty Jackson broke the news of Mr. Harvey's death Monday night on her Facebook page.