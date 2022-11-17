Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh, bolstering the defensive line with a five-time Pro Bowler

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have bolstered their roster with another household name.

On Thursday afternoon, the team signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal.

Suh, 35, is expected to aid a defensive front that is dealing with multiple injuries. First-round pick Jordan Davis is currently sidelined on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. With Davis missing the past two games, the unit has been susceptible at allowing big gains on the ground.

The addition of Suh occurred one day after the Eagles added another veteran defensive tackle in Linval Joseph.

Throughout his career, Suh, has been most effective while lined up as a 3-technique between the right guard and right tackle. Originally selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft by the Lions, Suh has played in 191 career games with 590 tackles, 212 quarterback hits, and 70 1/2 sacks.

Last season, Suh had 27 tackles, six sacks and 13 quarterback hits over 17 games with the Buccaneers.

“It’s all 11 guys,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Thursday morning while discussing necessary improvements in the run defense. “I’s got to be consistently throughout the game ... because run game, run defense — it’s not one or two guys, it’s all 11. It’s all 11 guys, and we have to execute at a high level, just like in everything, situation, pass game, but especially the run game as well.

“When you’re playing a game in third-and-short all day and it’s not known pass on third down, it’s a hard way to go for us. We don’t want to play like that, and we know that, and we have to get cleaned up.”

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (8-1) have emerged as one of the most complete teams in the NFC. Suh joins a defensive tackle room that features Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Davis, Joseph, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

By inking Joseph and Suh on consecutive days, the front office is signaling the Eagles are prepared to maximize the remainder of the season and make a deep playoff push.