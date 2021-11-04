Eagles rookie coach Nick Sirianni faces former team

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni’s experience as an assistant coach with the Chargers helped prepare him to be a head coach.

He’ll try again for his first home win in four tries when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) host those Chargers (4-3) on Sunday.

Sirianni spent five seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles first as a quality control coach in 2013 and then quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He followed former Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich to Indianapolis in 2018 before replacing Doug Pederson in Philadelphia this year.

“When we were there, Frank, our staff, we kind of developed the system that we had there,” Sirianni said. “Then when Frank became the coordinator and I became the quarterback coach, obviously it was really big for my development that we were doing some of the things passing. We were a better passing team there than running team. We found some things fundamentally that we liked, some ways we attacked the defenses together.

"Obviously, that bridged itself into Frank and I reconnecting in Indianapolis, which gave me the opportunity to have some success there to be here. So obviously that was a big development part in my coaching.”

Coaching Philip Rivers challenged Sirianni to be his best.