Eagles React for print

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.

A heartbreaking loss in an extremely physical game. Injuries hurt the Eagles. Losing Maddox early after playing exceptionally well and then losing Lane Johnson was devastating. It’s hard to criticize the Eagles except for the turnovers, which really iced the game for the Cowboys. This team needs a healthy Hurts in the playoffs, but it was frustrating having him in the sidelines while playing our biggest rival.

Patricia Duran

Linwood

The defense did not show up! Jalen Hurts was really missed. This game comes down to one thing: How injured is Johnson? Minshew Mania is not meant to be!

Joe Maloy

Wildwood Crest

A traditional gun fight at the Cowboys Corral. We may be wounded, but our Birds will land on top of the division.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

A great game. Will take 13-2. Too many Cowboy turnovers. Missed a facemask call. Great job, everyone, especially Minshew.

Mike Ridgway

Linwood

The refs won this game for the Cowboys. They did everything but wear blue uniforms.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

Well, the best team in the NFL, the Eagles, played a great game with a backup QB. The defense gave up some big plays due to defensive coordinator Gannon's very bad play-calling. Why is he still here? A truly great season by the offense and the defensive front four. Super Bowl, here we come.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

The Eagles got "Grinched" by the Cowboys by way of the turnover and a monumental lapse that allowed Dak Prescott to complete a pass on third-and-30. Gardner Minshew played a great game considering the circumstances, and this game was everything that could be expected given the rivalry. But it still stinks to lose to Dallas, especially when Philadelphia led for most of the game and experienced too many self-inflicted wounds.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, S.C.

Since you all celebrated beating Dallas’ backup QB earlier in the year, I’ll celebrate this one! Giving up 40 points was a riot! The Eagles must have been making Christmas cookies all day because they sure had butterfingers! Ha ha, Merry Christmas!

Frank Murphine III

Millville

That was a pass defense that should prevent coach Gannon from ever getting a head-coaching job.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor