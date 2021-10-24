Eagles-Raiders instant analysis: Embarrassing, mistake-filled loss in Las Vegas leads to questions about coaching

Carr finished with 31 of 34 completions, 323 yards and two touchdowns, setting a career high for single-game completion percentage (91%). Three incompletions won't cut it by any standard in the NFL.

It has become apparent that improving the defensive personnel needs to be a priority in the offseason. For now, more harsh conversations are bound to happen from Nick Sirianni, Gannon and the rest of the coaching staff.

Sanders hurt

Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

On the sixth play of the second drive, Sanders took a dump-off from Jalen Hurts and was stopped behind the line of scrimmage by Raiders linebacker Denzell Perryman. For a moment, Sanders popped back up and appeared fine. But the third-year running back limped off and fell to the field before he could reach the sideline. After being checked out briefly inside the medical tent, Sanders was carted off to the locker room in tears and with a towel hanging over his head.

Sanders was initially ruled as "questionable" to return with an ankle injury. He was later downgraded to "out" at the beginning of the second half. Sanders finished with six carries for 30 yards and the one reception.