Eagles players, coaches were shocked by Doug Pederson's QB switch, resulting in sideline confrontations

Some Eagles staffers still weren't sure what was behind Pederson's decision a day later, if he was under orders from owner Jeffrey Lurie and/or general manager Howie Roseman, although most speculated that it was most likely related to draft position. The Eagles will have the No. 6 overall draft pick, rather than the No. 9 pick had they won.

Some speculated that most wouldn't have cared had Pederson communicated his plans to the team, or publicly stated his intention to treat the finale like a preseason game and insert Sudfeld at some point.

But the way it unfolded left a bitter taste in many of the Eagles' mouths and they felt embarrassed. Kelce, who made an impassioned plea against tanking last month, hasn't spoken with reporters since the game, and didn't respond to a request for comment.

Defensive end Brandon Graham said that he had known Sudfeld was going to play and that he was happy he got the opportunity. The Eagles captain also said that he thought Pederson was playing to win.

"They wanted to win, for sure," Graham said Monday. "We went out there all week saying how we wanted to go out there and win the game and make sure that we (didn't) allow them to celebrate on our watch, especially as a defense, especially because we knew (defensive coordinator) Jim Schwartz, this was his last game with us.

"It was just tough not to send him off the right way."