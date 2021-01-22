Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie counting on new coach Nick Sirianni to fix his broken quarterback, Carson Wentz

“I’ve seen a lot of these kinds of hires over the years,” said Baldinger, who spent 11 years as an NFL offensive lineman prior to his long career as a broadcaster. “My only problem is, if your No. 1 goal is to fix Carson, well, what about the other 52 guys? Can you connect with those players?

“You might get your quarterback fixed, but what’s your defense going to do? What are you going to do when you stand up in front of the room and address these guys? What are you going to do when you’re in the middle of a three-game losing streak and everybody is ready to jump off the ship? How do you handle that part? Nobody knows.

“I think Nick will have a plan for Carson. But he’s never been in this situation before, so nobody really knows how he’s going to react or what he’s going to do or who he’s going to hire to really work with Carson every day.”

Pederson was hired in 2016, the same year the Eagles selected Wentz with the second pick in the draft. He hired Sirianni’s Colts boss, Reich, as his offensive coordinator, and John DeFilippo as his quarterbacks coach.

Reich and DeFilippo did a terrific job coaching up Wentz. Wentz’s problems started after the two of them left following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in 2017.