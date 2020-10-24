Eagles' offensive line troubles just go on and on

"Gotta see where Lane is next week," coach Doug Pederson said Friday, as the team broke for the weekend.

Johnson's replacement Thursday was Matt Pryor, the guy who'd been starting at right guard, with indifferent results, until he missed the Ravens game after having been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Pryor came off the reserve list the day of the Giants game and hadn't practiced, so the coaches moved Nate Herbig to right guard and gave Sua Opeta his first NFL start, at left guard.

This did not go well. Opeta was walked back into Carson Wentz several times. He was flagged twice for holding, one of the penalties declined. Pryor, meanwhile, not only hadn't practiced, but he hadn't practiced at tackle in heaven knows how long. Given the circumstances, his 22 snaps were not disastrous.

Overall, the Giants' defensive line — the best unit on a bad team, which also could serve as a description of the Eagles' defensive line — kept Wentz in a constant state of flight. He added three more sacks to bring his league-high total to 28, all three coming in the first half.

It didn't help that holes for running backs to dash through were at a premium. Take away the 12-yard DeSean Jackson jet sweep and the Eagles, minus Miles Sanders (knee), ran 25 times for 84 yards, 3.36 yards per carry.