Eagles linebackers are especially eager to turn the page

By Wednesday, you could tell the Philadelphia Eagles were tired of trying to explain what happened Sunday in a 37-19 loss to the Rams.
That's understandable; in the NFL, Wednesday is the day a team officially turns its attention to the coming game. But it seems players and coaches are even more eager for this after an embarrassing loss.
At the epicenter of the Eagles' defensive collapse against the Rams was a linebacking corps that got trampled by the run game and left in the dust by Jared Goff's short passing game.
"Just as a whole, we all played inconsistent football," linebacker Nate Gerry said Wednesday. "Defensively, we couldn't put a good drive together."
A team that prides itself on stopping the run gave up 191 rushing yards on 39 carries.
"Each series there were people here, people there [who made mistakes], but obviously, when they run the ball on you very well, it should go on the linebackers," Gerry said. "We take pride in stopping the run here in Philadelphia, and that's what we didn't do."
Gerry said that after discussing the breakdowns and watching the film, "you've just got to flush it."
He said this is easier when you know the season is still salvageable.
"It's easier for us to flush it knowing we still have the objectives and goals ahead of us that we still want to accomplish. ... It's just one of the bumps in the road. ... I feel like we learned from it, and especially after today's practice, I feel like we've definitely flushed it."