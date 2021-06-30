Eagles' Jason Kelce serves shots for autism

When Kelce was introduced, he came out of the bar with a tray of Jell-O shots. He went behind the outside bar, handed them and other beverages out and interacted with fans.

The 10-year veteran even chugged a Bud Light.

“It’s an awesome event,” said Mark Ferretti who, along with friend Dave Boligitz, was one of the first customers to be served by Kelce. “Kelce is giving back to the community. Love to see that. Super Bowl champion. He just gets it. We thought we would come out for a good time and a good cause. We are just looking to make a good day of it.”

Ferretti and Boligitz, as well as Kelsey Methven, are season ticketholders. As a big Eagles fan, Methven, who was on vacation at her parents' house in Strathmere, had to come.

“It was so cool,” Methven said. I got to order shots from him. I got to talk to him. It was so much fun. It’s awesome. We love what he does for our community.”

One of the biggest gestures of the night came from Sea Isle resident Clare Walicki. She wrote a $250 check and handed it to Kelce.

She also took a picture with him.