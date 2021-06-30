Eagles' Jason Kelce serves shots for autism

SEA ISLE CITY — Jason Kelce is a fan favorite.
The Philadelphia Eagles longtime center added to his popularity Wednesday.
Kelce served as a guest bartender and poured drinks at Ocean Drive to raise funds and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The event included raffles, auctions and exclusive team merchandise on sale to benefit Kelce’s "Team 62" participation in the Eagles Autism Challenge.
All tips were donated to the foundation.
“The (Ocean Drive) was gracious enough to agree to help me out,” Kelce said. “We are going to have some fun. So, yeah, we are going to have a good time for a good cause. It’ll be a lot of fun. This is a big one for us.”
The Eagles Autism Challenge has raised more than $10 million for autism research and programs associated with the development disorder since 2018.
The annual event, which includes bicycle rides of different distances and a 5k walk and run, will be Aug. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Kelce’s wife, Kylie, works with special needs children and grew up with a neighbor who had autism.
“First of all (autism) is really close to my family,” Kelce, a four-time Pro-Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection, said. “I didn’t know much about autism, honestly, until I met her. … Learning more about it, it has become near and dear to my family.”
When Kelce was introduced, he came out of the bar with a tray of Jell-O shots. He went behind the outside bar, handed them and other beverages out and interacted with fans.
The 10-year veteran even chugged a Bud Light.
“It’s an awesome event,” said Mark Ferretti who, along with friend Dave Boligitz, was one of the first customers to be served by Kelce. “Kelce is giving back to the community. Love to see that. Super Bowl champion. He just gets it. We thought we would come out for a good time and a good cause. We are just looking to make a good day of it.”
Ferretti and Boligitz, as well as Kelsey Methven, are season ticketholders. As a big Eagles fan, Methven, who was on vacation at her parents' house in Strathmere, had to come.
“It was so cool,” Methven said. I got to order shots from him. I got to talk to him. It was so much fun. It’s awesome. We love what he does for our community.”
One of the biggest gestures of the night came from Sea Isle resident Clare Walicki. She wrote a $250 check and handed it to Kelce.
She also took a picture with him.
“We may tip some more. We know all the bartenders. This is our spot,” said Walicki, who was at the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII. “We always come here. … Anything that serves kids or helps kids, we are all in.
“This is super fun. It’s awesome,” she said.
Walicki isn’t the only one who loves Ocean Drive.
Kelce, who is regarded as one of most dominant offensive linemen in franchise history, has been coming to the bar since he tore his ACL in 2012.
“I came here for the Polar Bear Plunge. I went into the cold water to try and get the swelling down, and then came here for a couple refreshments,” Kelce said. “I’ve been coming back ever since. These guys have always been really good to me.”
Kelce has been hanging around Sea Isle with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, this month. Jason leaves Saturday to get ready for training camp, which starts in less than three weeks.
“They were gracious enough to lend their time, lend their bar for the cause,” Jason Kelce said. “Right away they agreed to it, so that’s a big reason we chose the OD.”
Kelce raised $6,000 before the event started, Eagles Autism Executive Director Ryan Hammond said. Hammond added that Kelce, as a veteran, serves as a huge role model to teammates on and off the field.
And other players follow in giving back, Hammond said.
“He’s having a great time, and all of this is going to help other people,” Hammond said. “So, if we can take that culture of Jason being not only a leader, a mentor, a model ... I think more guys are going to buy-in.”
Kelce’s epic speech in a Mummers costume on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory is still played and the image inscribed on shirts and hoodies (a lot were seen Wednesday) three years later.
“Like (Eagles first-year coach) Nick Sirianni says, compete and make everything better,” Kelce said. “We are going to compete and try to raise more money, along with everyone who competes in the Eagles Autism Challenge. Through the competition, hopefully we’ll raise more money for autism awareness and send it into action.”
Also present for the event were the Eagles cheerleaders and team mascot Swoop.
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217
twitter @ACPressMulranen