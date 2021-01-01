Eagles' Jalen Reagor says numbers don't tell the full story of a disrupted rookie season, but even so, 'it wasn't enough'

Jalen Reagor still doesn't want to compare his rookie season with those of wide receivers on other teams, but he has no problem comparing his year with his expectations.

"It wasn't enough," Reagor said Thursday, as he and the Philadelphia Eagles prepared for a meaningless finale at home Sunday night against Washington, which can win the NFC East by beating them. "It wasn't enough. It wasn't enough for the team. It wasn't enough personally.

"You just got to keep improving. ... Sometimes you got to look yourself in the mirror and see where you can improve. ... All you can do is 'incline,' and that's what I'm looking to do."

Reagor has played in 10 games now, with 30 catches for 381 yards, 12.7 yards per catch, one receiving touchdown, another TD on a 73-yard punt return. Over 15 games, the most a rookie pass-catcher could have played thus far, Reagor's receiving numbers project to 45 catches for 571.5 yards.

That still wouldn't put him in the same universe as Justin Jefferson, taken by Minnesota one pick after the Eagles drafted Reagor 21st overall. Jefferson, with 79 catches for 1,267 yards, is likely to be the league's offensive rookie of the year.