Eagles interviewing Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Steelers' Brandon Hunt for front office positions

The Philadelphia Eagles have begun to interview candidates for front office positions and recently met with Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy and are slated to meet with Steelers scout Brandon Hunt later this week, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The Eagles have senior-level openings in their scouting and football operations departments after scouting directors Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown left in January for assistant general manager jobs with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, respectively. Vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche also is leaving for a promotion with the Cleveland Browns.

Nagy and Hunt and among contenders to fill the role held by Raiche, an Eagles source said. They would report to general manager Howie Roseman, while vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl would continue to oversee the scouting department.

Weidl, though, has interviewed for the Steelers GM opening. Hunt is an internal candidate as well. Pittsburgh has started conducting second interviews, according to NFL Network. Weidl, a Pittsburgh native, began his scouting career with the Steelers.

The Eagles have endured significant front office losses in the last three years. Former vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas left to become the New York Jets GM in 2019. A year later, former vice president of football operations Andrew Berry was hired by the Browns as GM.

There were also director-level exits that preceded Cunningham and Brown. Roseman is using the more recent turnover as an opportunity to reshape the front office, team sources said. There will be internal promotions but also outside hires. Several staffers already have left.

Director of scouting operations Casey Weidl already has been let go, according to sources. Player personnel executive TJ McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen, and scouting assistant Evan Pritt are also no longer with the team. While Pritt was slated to leave after a one-year rotation, McCreight and Heinlen are not leaving on their own accord, sources said.

More changes are expected.

Nagy has run the Senior Bowl, which is a key event in the predraft process, the last three years. He previously was an area scout for the Seahawks and all told has 18 years of NFL scouting experience. Hunt, currently the Steelers pro scouting director, has been with the organization for over a decade.

In 2016, he was a finalist for the Eagles' director of player personnel job that went to Douglas.