Eagles hope to extend NFL's hottest start at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation.
The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-2) were the NFL’s final undefeated team last year, when they started 7-0.
Arizona’s 2021 season could provide a cautionary tale for the Eagles. The Cardinals faded down the stretch, dropping four of their final five regular-season games before a lopsided loss to the Rams in the playoffs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has said this year’s early doses of humility — including a lopsided loss to the Chiefs in the opener — could make his team more resilient.
“We started off slow this season,” Murray said. “We’re entering the second quarter of the season, and I think it’s a great opportunity. We’ve got a great team coming in. In order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”
The Eagles rank in the top 10 in most major categories on both offense and defense and have a plus-8 turnover margin.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered the MVP conversation with four outstanding performances to help the Eagles reach 4-0 for the sixth time in franchise history. Hurts is first in the NFL in yards per attempt (9.1) and ranks fifth in the league in yards passing.
JUST FOR KICKS
Kickers aren’t expected to be the toughest guys in the locker room. Jake Elliott certainly earned some respect from his teammates after his performance against Jacksonville.
The 167-pound Elliott was drilled by cornerback Tyson Campbell on a 43-yard field goal try. Campbell was flagged for roughing the kicker, and the Eagles’ drive was extended. Elliott limped out later in rainy conditions, kicked a 28-yard field goal and hobbled off the field. Elliott, a Pro Bowl selection last season, was clearly in pain. He will not play Sunday due to a right ankle injury.
“Jake is one of the toughest people I’ve ever met regardless of the position that he plays. Everyone sees a kicker and they think something differently,” special-teams coach Michael Clay said. “But he’s tough out there.”
The Eagles signed Cameron Dicker to the practice squad.
REDDICK RETURNS
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick faces his former team one week after one of the best games of his career.
Reddick had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the Eagles’ 29-21 win over Jacksonville.
Reddick was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2017 but struggled until 2020, when the coaching staff made him primarily a pass rusher. The linebacker responded with a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. He signed with the Carolina Panthers for 2021 before ending up with the Eagles this year.
“When I got here, he was a standup, and we were trying to make him middle linebacker,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Finally, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s try him where he played so well in college.’ It’s just been awesome, he’s such a great person, to see the success he’s had.
“You’ve got to have a plan. He wrecked that game against Jacksonville last week creating those turnovers there late, so we’ve got to have some way to try and slow him down.”
SO DOES ERTZ
Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz also faces his former team for the first time since coming to the desert last year in a midseason trade.
Ertz played nine seasons with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2018 All-Pro. He also caught the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.
The tight end has become an important part of Arizona’s offense, having caught 22 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“It’ll probably be a little weird for him maybe,” Murray said. “He had such a great career there. To go against them for the first time since being traded, he’ll probably have some emotions, I’m sure.”
DEFENSIVE STARS
The Eagles have nearly monopolized NFC defensive player of the week honors. Reddick won it last week, following teammates Brandon Graham (against Washington) and Darius Slay (against Minnesota) to give Philly players three straight weeks of winning the award.
AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.
Eagles (4-0) at Cardinals (2-2)
When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
TV: Fox Radio: 97.3 FM
The line: Eagles by 5 1/2
Over/under: 48 1/2
Assessing the matchup
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 3-1, Cardinals 2-2
SERIES RECORD: Cardinals lead 60-56-5.
LAST MEETING: Cardinals beat Eagles 33-26 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Jaguars 29-21; Cardinals beat Panthers 26-16
KEY MATCHUP: Hurts will be a good test for the Cardinals' defense, which had a bad start in the season opener against the Chiefs but has been pretty good over the past three weeks. Defensive linemen J.J. Watt and Zach Allen and linebacker Dennis Gardeck all had big plays in last week's win over the Panthers.
FRIDAY'S INJURY REPORT
PHILADELPHIA: OUT: K Jake Elliott (right ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle). DOUBTFUL: OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Boston Scott (rib). LIMITED: G Isaac Seumalo (ankle). FULL: CB Darius Slay (forearm).
ARIZONA: OUT: G Max Garcia (toe), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand), K Matt Prater (right hip), LB Nick Vigil (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: C Rodney Hudson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T D.J. Humphries (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (knee), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), G Justin Pugh (elbow). DNP: LB Nick Vigil (hamstring). FULL: WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle), DE J.J. Watt (calf, NIR-resting player).
SERIES NOTES: The Cardinals have won 7 of 10 in the series going back to 2005.
STATS AND STUFF: The Cardinals have a 6-0 record against teams from the NFC East during coach Kliff Kingsbury's four seasons. ... Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has a 4-0 record against fellow Oklahoma quarterbacks in the NFL. He's 3-0 against Baker Mayfield and 1-0 against Hurts. ... The Cardinals have just two turnovers through four games, which is tied for tops in the NFL with the Eagles and Cowboys. ... Second-year Arizona LB Zaven Collins has 27 tackles this season, already topping his 25 from his rookie season. ... The Cardinals are 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home this season. ... The Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL. It's the sixth time in franchise history the team has started 4-0 in a season. The most recent was in 2004. ... Hurts' 205 yards rushing are second for all quarterbacks. He leads QBs with four rushing touchdowns. That number is good for third in the NFL. ... Only Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (.857, 12-2) has a higher QB winner percentage than Hurts (.833, 10-2) since Week 8 in 2021 ... The Eagles rank first in the NFL with 16 sacks this season. ... Philadelphia's Haason Reddick leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks. He played his first four seasons with the Cardinals from 2017-20. Reddick had a career high 12 1/2 sacks with the Cardinals in 2020. ... The Cardinals were the final undefeated team in 2021, starting with a 7-0 record.
FANTASY TIP: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown could be a true WR1 option over the next two games until DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game suspension. Brown caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. He and Murray were teammates in college at Oklahoma and it's clear they still have some chemistry.