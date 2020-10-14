Eagles fan who died in the stands didn't receive medical attention for 30 minutes, lawsuit alleges

The Nocero lawsuit comes nearly two months after the family of Marco Bianchi, 38, who suffered a fatal cardiac-related emergency at his seat in Section 131 during a September 2019 Eagles-Lion game, alleged in a separate lawsuit that "for an unreasonably long period of time while spectators were attempting life-saving services on the decedent ... EMS personnel failed to arrive at the scene with proper equipment."

At the Eagles-Patriots game in November, Nocero, 41, a Bucks County native and longtime season ticket holder, became unresponsive as soon as he sat down in the upper bowl, his friends told The Inquirer earlier this year, and his body started moving oddly. They said someone immediately ran for help.

Although a security guard and a police officer arrived in minutes, Nocero's friend Conrad Muth said, EMTs were nowhere to be seen.

"I was screaming to the security guard: 'Where are the EMTs?'" said Muth, who had season tickets with Nocero. "I was just really angry with how long it took them to get to him."

From a club box at midfield, Nocero's longtime friend Jeremy Collinson said he also watched and waited in panic.

"It felt like an eternity," he said.