Eagles' Darius Slay caps off milestone week with big plays against Panthers

Eagles first-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's scheme heavily favors zone coverage over man, but Slay said the coaches came to him with the idea that he'd shadow Moore.

"I think Coach was like, 'You know what, Slay, we're going to let you do what you want to do. You can go out there and compete,'" Slay said. "That was the game plan. They drew up a great game plan. Coach knows, I just want to compete, man. Whatever he needs me to do, I'm going to do it at the highest ability."

After giving up 40-plus points to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in consecutive weeks, the Eagles defense reversed course against Carolina and kept the Eagles in the game as the offense struggled.

The Eagles didn't have a lead in the game until 1 minute, 15 seconds were left in the fourth quarter largely thanks to a stagnant offense. Jalen Hurts and Co. turned things around late, but the defensive effort kept the game within striking distance.

"That felt like this was a complete team win," head coach Nick Sirianni said. "When one unit is down, the other units have to bring it up. The defense felt like it was up the whole game, they really did. They played an unbelievable game."