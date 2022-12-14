 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EAGLES

Eagles' Dallas Goedert returns to practice, could play Sunday vs. Bears

  • 0
Commanders Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14. He's been out since suffering a shoulder injury later in the game.

 Rich Schultz, Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert on Wednesday, setting up a potential return as early as this Sunday.

The 27-year-old is eligible to come back for the team's road game against the Chicago Bears this weekend after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury and is expected to be ready to return to the active roster.

Goedert was having the best year of his career before he was tackled by his face mask against the Washington Commanders last month and sidelined with what he described as a small fracture. He has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played this season.

"It'll be awesome to have him back," Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "Obviously, he's an elite tight end, and to have him back in the fold whenever he comes back will be awesome."

People are also reading…

Goedert expressed optimism that he'd return when speaking with reporters two weeks ago, joking that he told general manager Howie Roseman that he didn't need to go on injured reserve in the first place.

"I miss being out there," he said. "Just counting down the days until they can take me off IR. I told Howie Roseman, 'Man, you shouldn't have put me on!'"

The Eagles had trouble accounting for Goedert's absence against the Indianapolis Colts the week after the Washington game, but the offense has hit its stride in the last three weeks. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra each saw an uptick in playing time with Goedert out and Tyree Jackson returned to the fold just as Goedert went on IR. Although Goedert's production was mostly made up for by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the team still got quality play from Stoll and Calcaterra.

Stoll led the group with six catches for 68 yards over the last four games while Calcaterra added four catches for 41 yards in that time.

"Jack Stoll, he is a tough-nosed dude, dirty work type player," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "And now you're seeing him having to run some routes where he gets to run and show his ability to run and make plays with the ball, and he's done that."

Sirianni added, "With Grant, you just see he is a scrappy guy and you're seeing that more and more. ... We're seeing some of the special receiver qualities of why we drafted Grant, but then we're also seeing how he's developing in the run game, which is really important, obviously, for tight ends to have, that we keep them balanced, and you can't get any tells when a guy is on the field."

+1 
Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots

Goedert

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox Radio: 97.3 FM

The line: Eagles by 9

Over/under: 48 1/2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News