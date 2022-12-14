Eagles' Dallas Goedert returns to practice, could play Sunday vs. Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert on Wednesday, setting up a potential return as early as this Sunday.

The 27-year-old is eligible to come back for the team's road game against the Chicago Bears this weekend after missing the last four games with a shoulder injury and is expected to be ready to return to the active roster.

Goedert was having the best year of his career before he was tackled by his face mask against the Washington Commanders last month and sidelined with what he described as a small fracture. He has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played this season.

"It'll be awesome to have him back," Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Tuesday. "Obviously, he's an elite tight end, and to have him back in the fold whenever he comes back will be awesome."

Goedert expressed optimism that he'd return when speaking with reporters two weeks ago, joking that he told general manager Howie Roseman that he didn't need to go on injured reserve in the first place.

"I miss being out there," he said. "Just counting down the days until they can take me off IR. I told Howie Roseman, 'Man, you shouldn't have put me on!'"

The Eagles had trouble accounting for Goedert's absence against the Indianapolis Colts the week after the Washington game, but the offense has hit its stride in the last three weeks. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra each saw an uptick in playing time with Goedert out and Tyree Jackson returned to the fold just as Goedert went on IR. Although Goedert's production was mostly made up for by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the team still got quality play from Stoll and Calcaterra.

Stoll led the group with six catches for 68 yards over the last four games while Calcaterra added four catches for 41 yards in that time.

"Jack Stoll, he is a tough-nosed dude, dirty work type player," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "And now you're seeing him having to run some routes where he gets to run and show his ability to run and make plays with the ball, and he's done that."

Sirianni added, "With Grant, you just see he is a scrappy guy and you're seeing that more and more. ... We're seeing some of the special receiver qualities of why we drafted Grant, but then we're also seeing how he's developing in the run game, which is really important, obviously, for tight ends to have, that we keep them balanced, and you can't get any tells when a guy is on the field."