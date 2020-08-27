All hope that the Philadelphia Eagles would be able to play their home opener on Sept. 20 in front of a limited number of fans at Lincoln Financial Field was lost on Thursday when the team confirmed that city and state guidelines will require them to keep their stadium free of all nonessential personnel until further notice.
Though the regulations likely will remain in effect all season, the Eagles are holding out hope that the coronavirus pandemic will subside enough for fans to eventually be allowed in.
“The Eagles will continue discussions with state and local officials,” the team said in a statement.
“Eagles fans are incredible,” team president Don Smolenski told the team’s website. “They fill the stadium and the support they provide — the energy, the passion — we know how much our players feed off of that. We know how much as an organization we feed off of that.
“While we know that in the start of the season that those seats may be empty, we know that they’ll be with us in spirit just as they are all across the country and all across the globe for every Eagles game. They’ll be cheering us on and we’re going to feed off their energy. We’re just going to have to do that a little bit differently, just like we’re doing everything a little bit differently here in 2020.”
The Eagles reiterated in an email to season ticket-holders that they continue to hold “productive” meetings with the governor’s office and the city to implement a plan for attendance if the regulations are relaxed.
The Eagles already have a number of plans in place to keep fans safe if they are allowed back in this season.
“Everyone recognizes just how difficult and hard this decision is,” Smolenski said. “We fully support the governor’s office and we fully support the mayor’s office. We’re going to continue to work with the officials as we go forward. The nice thing about the process and the conversations is that they understand how much the fans mean to the Eagles.”
The Eagles open their season at the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13. Washington previously announced that it will not have fans at home games in 2020.
The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams the following Sunday before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27. They don’t play at home again after that until Oct. 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
