Eagles are winning playing smash-mouth football

PHILADELPHIA — Smash-mouth football is the winning formula for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles (5-6) have turned around their season by turning to the run and riding quarterback Jalen Hurts’ legs. Hurts ran for three scores and had 69 of Philadelphia’s 242 yards rushing in a 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Unfazed by the Saints’ top-ranked run defense, which entered the game allowing just 72.9 yards rushing per game, the Eagles again relied on their offensive line to take control. They have 870 yards rushing in the past four games, including 200-plus yards in their three victories during that span.

“We’re going to continue to attack, continue to play our game,” Hurts said. “I think identity is not ‘we’re a running team,’ ‘we’re a passing team,’ or ‘we’re a team that doesn’t give up big explosive plays.’ That’s not what identity is. Identity is a mentality, it’s an approach, it’s the detail you put in day in and day out throughout the week. It’s being physical, it’s wanting it, it’s effort. It’s all of those things.