Eagles 11-0 against New York Jets heading into Sunday's game

And when it has come to Eagles-Jets matchups in the regular season, Philadelphia has always found a way to come out on top.

That includes the very first meeting on Dec. 9, 1973, when John Outlaw intercepted Al Woodall’s pass and returned it 45 yards for the go-ahead score for the Eagles in the third quarter of a 24-23 victory. And the most recent time they squared off, on Oct. 6, 2019, when Philadelphia scored on an interception and a fumble by New York starting quarterback Luke Falk in a 31-6 rout.

But just as Saleh said, that’s the past. And this year’s group of Jets have their sights set on erasing that zero from the series win column.

“It seems like the Jets have been around forever. and I figured they’d have a win against everybody,” New York tight end Ryan Griffin said. “It plays a little more importance. I think it would be pretty cool to be on the first Jets team to get a win against the Eagles. But that being said, we just need this game for two in a row and try to get things rolling in the last quarter of the season.”

FAMILIAR FACES