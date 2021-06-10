Dylan Nhan

Why was it important to go from a quiet, smiley kid to a young man who can speak in front of hundreds of people and be seen as a Young Leader in Atlantic City? What challenges did you come across to be good at public speaking?I believe that the transition from being quiet to becoming more of a leader and be outspoken was a hard effort because you really have to get out of your shell and become more comfortable. It doesn’t happen overnight, it does take time. But I feel that the people around me really influenced how outspoken I’ve become because I’m really comfortable with them and they’ve always encouraged me to speak my mind and to do what’s right.