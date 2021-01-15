 Skip to main content
Dylan Delvecchio
Wildwood Tech Basketball

Cape May Tech’s Dylan Delvecchio (12) drives the lane. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Cape May Tech

6-2 Junior/Forward

Delvecchio averaged 17 points and scored 39 in a win over Buena Regional last season.

