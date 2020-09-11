Dwayne Haskins

DWAYNE HASKINS

The second year pro will start at quarterback for Washington. Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two TDs in a 37-27 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 15.

“He's got some really good arm talent,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Haskins. “Made some throws in that game. He fit some really tight windows. And maybe (he) was even a little more mobile than we expected coming into that game. Ran the option on us a couple times. we have learned to respect his athletic ability. We already knew to respect his arm.”

