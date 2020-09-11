DWAYNE HASKINS
The second year pro will start at quarterback for Washington. Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two TDs in a 37-27 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 15.
“He's got some really good arm talent,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Haskins. “Made some throws in that game. He fit some really tight windows. And maybe (he) was even a little more mobile than we expected coming into that game. Ran the option on us a couple times. we have learned to respect his athletic ability. We already knew to respect his arm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.