'Dune' looks terrific but the storytelling gets lost in the sand

So why make "Dune" again at all? David Lynch's 1984 adaptation was famously troubled, a box office stinker that was disowned by its director and became shorthand for a certain kind of disaster. This "Dune" — which carries a reported budget of $165 million, and looks every cent of it — is tackled head-on by "Arrival" and "Blade Runner 2049" helmer Villeneuve, Hollywood's foremost contemporary blockbuster architect not named Christopher Nolan, who gives it an appropriately epic look and feel.

But to what end? Outside of its pristine aesthetics, there's nothing here to grab onto, with little emotional or human connection to be made with the material. (The film does manage to put a forward spin on aviation, presenting helicopters with wings that flap like an insect's, a fascinating rethinking of flying machines.) Perhaps those who have done the assigned reading will find it rewarding, but for those who skipped the homework, the questions won't make a whole lot of sense, let alone the answers.

"Dune" — this is only part one of the story, part two is supposedly on the way — should be praised for its rich technical achievements; it's one of the best-looking movies of the year and its visual and sound effects deserve to be experienced on as big a screen as possible, as "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Rogue One" cinematographer Greig Fraser's scope is massive and Hans Zimmer's score is bone-rattling. But the movie is a bit like picking up a small pile of sand: no matter how hard you try to hold onto it, once it sifts from your grasp, all you're left with is an empty hand.