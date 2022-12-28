Dump truck flips over in Egg Harbor Township injuring driver

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dump truck driver was hospitalized after the vehicle turned on its side while exiting a construction zone near the former Old Inn of the Dove.

The truck, a 2007 Sterling Freightliner, driven by Michael Boyer, 65, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was pulling out of a construction site at the former hotel near 6665 Black Horse Pike on Tuesday when its dump body became tangled in overhead power lines, police said on Wednesday.

The cargo hold was not fully closed, causing it to get caught up in the electrical wires and then causing the truck to flip over, police said.

Boyer exited the vehicle on his own and was assisted by passing motorists. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic on the Pike was condensed to one lane in the area before being detoured for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by Officers Nick Poletis and Robert Moran from the Traffic Safety Unit.

Witnesses are asked to call the Unit at 609-926-4045.