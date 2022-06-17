Duke is a 4 year old German Shepherd. He can start out a little nervous but warms up over time.... View on PetFinder
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new redevelopment plan is aiming to improve traffic circulation and put the Cardiff section of the township on a path …
CAMDEN — A Galloway Township tax preparer will spend a year and a day in prison after admitting to falsifying tax information and filing her o…
SOMERS POINT — A St. Joseph Regional School eighth grader’s home was searched by authorities after a list of materials to make a non-lethal bo…
TUCKERTON — The borough will need to rely on other fire departments for emergency calls after it ordered Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 to cease…
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
ABSECON — With public doubts stirring about a new Royal Farms coming to the city, an update on construction should be available by Thursday’s …
In a year when American households continue to battle rising inflation, New Jersey will provide millions of households with property tax relie…
ABSECON — A NJ Transit bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon that left at least 13 people injured, 6abc.com reported.
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City’s main casino workers union will vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a strike against the city’s casinos, wit…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 70-plus-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, who was participating at the Escape the Cape Triathlon on Sunday morning di…
