Drug-Free PSA Created by Fifth Grade Class at Margaret Mace School Wins First Place in Cape Assist Contest

NORTH WILDWOOD — A drug-free PSA created by a fifth-grade class at Margaret Mace School won first place in Cape Assist, a contest by The Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition. The students received additional awards from Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

The students created the PSA with the help of their teacher, Kelly Emberger, and their instructor for Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, North Wildwood Police Officer Eric Nevil. The fifth graders graduated from L.E.A.D. on June 9 and were motivated to make the drug-free PSA as part of the 10-week program taught in schools to teach students about making better decisions regarding drugs and violence.

“Watching my fifth graders tackle the L.E.A.D. program this year has been incredible, and I’m unbelievably proud of them for graduating,” said Emberger. “I’ve always been a huge supporter of L.E.A.D., given it provides students with crucial life skills and the tools to make smart choices.”

L.E.A.D. provides services “on the street” and “in the classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “in the classroom” program is taught by 3,000 trained instructors in 41 states. L.E.A.D. has the only proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the country.

The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.