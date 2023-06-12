VINELAND — A Gloucester County man rescued from his burning pickup truck after it ran into a car dealership last month now faces charges of intoxicated and reckless driving tied to the crash.

Brian Sheared, 44, of Newfield, is also charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to make an address change, being an uninsured motorist, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating a vehicle while unlicensed and touring privilege violation, police said Friday in a news release.

Sheared was charged with the offenses on Thursday, about four weeks after his 2018 Dodge Ram crashed into AG Auto Group on North Delsea Drive.

The truck was northbound on Delsea Drive when it hit a guardrail, reentered the roadway, hit a traffic light before crossing an intersection and crashing into the dealership.

A Good Samaritan removed Sheared from the vehicle. Sheared was latter taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition following the crash.