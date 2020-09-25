 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drew Sample
0 comments

Drew Sample

Only $5 for 5 months
Start: Bengals TE Drew Sample vs. Eagles

DREW SAMPLE

The Bengals backup tight end entered Cincinnatti’s week two loss to the Cleveland Browns after a season-ending Achilles injury to C.J. Uzomah. Sample caught seven passes for 45 yards in the game. The Eagles allowed Rams right end Tyler Higbee to catch five passes for 54 yards and three TDs last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News