DREW SAMPLE
The Bengals backup tight end entered Cincinnatti’s week two loss to the Cleveland Browns after a season-ending Achilles injury to C.J. Uzomah. Sample caught seven passes for 45 yards in the game. The Eagles allowed Rams right end Tyler Higbee to catch five passes for 54 yards and three TDs last week.
