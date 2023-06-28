Our Lady of Mercy Academy
The senior anchored a defense that allowed an average of 8.25 goals per game. Coyle finished with 25 ground balls to go with a team-leading 15 caused turnovers. She will continue her lacrosse career at Kean University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today