Dream home on Margate bayfront abounds with incredible amenities, and was built with total commitment to quality of construction in mind

Up and down the East Coast are stunningly beautiful waterfront properties on spacious lots, but unless you happen to be well-schooled in recognizing the finer points of quality construction, looks can sometimes be deceiving.

When the owners of the property at 7515 Bayshore Drive made the home their family’s primary residence about 26 years ago, nothing was left to chance. The owners hired the best-known local architect at the time to assist in the layout and design, then set about building not just an eye-poppingly gorgeous home, but one in which no corners were cut in terms of cost or quality of materials.

Located in one of the most desirable residential neighborhoods on all of Absecon Island, the 5-bedroom, 6½- bathroom mansion was designed by renowned Margate architect Robert Johnson, who specialized in building homes on the water. As such, nearly every rear window on the two-story structure has a view of the Margate bay.

In the late 1970s and into the ’80s and ’90s, according to the owners, Johnson was known as the premier architect on Absecon Island. Approximately 12 years ago, the owners hired Northfield-based architect Robert Kiejdan, another architect with a superior reputation throughout coastal South Jersey, to put an addition on the home.

As aesthetically pleasing as the home is to the eye — highlighted in large part by a manicured landscape design — even more consideration was put into the quality of its interior and exterior building materials. Its roof is made of kiln-fired terracotta tiles, known not only for their visual appeal, but near-infinite longevity, durability, insulation and weather resistance.

The home’s exterior walls are true stucco, meaning that multiple, cement-based coats were layered over a metal rebar mesh to create a rock-hard finish, and one vastly superior to the more commonly used exterior-insulating finishes that only resemble true stucco. The pavers on the home’s driveway are Techo-bloc — tiles engineered to be nearly impervious to all weather conditions, be resistant to cracking, and have three times the strength of poured concrete. The outward-swinging doors on the home’s attached garage are mahogany; a wood prized not only for its beauty and color but strength.

The home’s large, in-ground pool and Jacuzzi on the bayside of the property are spectacular, and will remain so for decades since they were constructed with a concrete-over-steel process called gunite, where a marble dust-and-quartz aggregate add strength and crack resistance. The material around the home’s gigantic deck, which envelopes the pool and spans 90 feet of bayfront, is made from Brazilian Ipe, a wood eight times harder than California redwood, naturally resistant to decay, and infinitely more enduring than any kind of pressure-treated lumber.

Extending about 100 feet into the bay is a fixed pier with a boat lift on the far side that is capable of hoisting 14,000 pounds, and a jet dock for a large boat and five personal watercraft.

Cathedral ceilings and other superior enhancements are everywhere inside the home. The new owners will enjoy a spacious eat-in kitchen with custom-built Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, a double oven, and an electric stove.

The foyer, living room, sitting room, dining room and a large laundry room with two washer-and-dryers are on the first level also, as is an enormous, temperature-controlled wine cellar. A wide staircase leads to a second level where there is a study/library and four spacious bedrooms, including a master ensuite equipped with its own gym. Other amenities include a home theater, a screened-in rear porch, a central vacuum system, and a full-house generator that automatically kicks in if there were ever a power outage.

