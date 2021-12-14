 Skip to main content
Dragon House
Dragon House

Eating Chinese food on Christmas has been a longtime tradition in the Jewish community that dates back over 100 years. It began in New York City’s Lower East Side in the late 19th century, where Chinese and Jewish immigrants lived in close proximity. Over the years, its popularity has spread and in South Jersey, one of the most legendary spots for great Chinese food is at Dragon House in Wildwood.

Stop in for dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to enjoy some of their signature dishes like the Grand Marnier prawns — a dish featuring jumbo shrimp topped with their signature sauce and homemade honey walnuts; or the steak Polynesian, which consists of both strip steak and pork loin, each grilled and served with vegetables. And as is traditional with Chinese restaurants in America, the menu is massive and offers something for everyone. Dragon House is located at 3616 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to DragonHouseChinese.com.

