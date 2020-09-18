Dr. Frank Alario, 63, of Delray Beach, Florida, is charged with defrauding the New Jersey state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $2.5 million and unlawfully obtained and disclosed individually identifiable patient health information, conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, as well as individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the release. They also are charged with a second conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose patients’ individually identifiable health information.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Trump boat parade on the Mullica River brings out supporters
-
Report: Pagans beat Wildwood landlord, bar owner as membership continues to grow
-
With Roar to the Shore canceled, Wildwood businesses miss bikers' money
-
Northfield woman remembered as EMT, firefighter, 9/11 responder, mother and advocate
-
Atlantic City native featured in short docu-film on mental illness
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.