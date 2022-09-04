 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joins staff of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County

  • 0
090122-cat-cap-rutgersphoto1.jpg

Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo.

 Lenora Boninfante, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County is recently announced that Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joined their staff as the new Agriculture Agent for Cape May County in July 2022. Dr. Gil Arroyo graduated from North Carolina State, where she completed her PhD in May 2022. In her position as County Agent III in Cape May County, Dr. Gil Arroyo will be expanding educational programming, outreach, and research related to the commercial agricultural industries in Cape May County and throughout the southern region of New Jersey.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News