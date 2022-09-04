Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joins staff of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County is recently announced that Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joined their staff as the new Agriculture Agent for Cape May County in July 2022. Dr. Gil Arroyo graduated from North Carolina State, where she completed her PhD in May 2022. In her position as County Agent III in Cape May County, Dr. Gil Arroyo will be expanding educational programming, outreach, and research related to the commercial agricultural industries in Cape May County and throughout the southern region of New Jersey.