CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County is recently announced that Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joined their staff as the new Agriculture Agent for Cape May County in July 2022. Dr. Gil Arroyo graduated from North Carolina State, where she completed her PhD in May 2022. In her position as County Agent III in Cape May County, Dr. Gil Arroyo will be expanding educational programming, outreach, and research related to the commercial agricultural industries in Cape May County and throughout the southern region of New Jersey.
Dr. Claudia Gil Arroyo joins staff of Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County
- Lenora Boninfante Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAMDEN — A local doctor who approved compound prescriptions made through a health care fraud scheme was compensated in cash and tickets to the…
NORTHFIELD — Johnathan Scull, a city police officer who was killed in an off-duty accident Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Labor Day followin…
A woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is…
Ex-Margate firefighter on trial in health fraud scheme made over $93,000 in commission, brother testifies
CAMDEN — A brother of a former Margate firefighter on trial for his role in a multimillion-dollar state health care fraud scheme told a federa…
CAPE MAY — For years, a dedicated group of locals fought to preserve the Beach Theatre, the city’s only movie house.
This article was produced with ProPublica as part of its Local Reporting Network initiative. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this o…
Markquese Bell and Isiah Pacheco made the cut Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in a Sunday shooting in the resort, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
OCEAN CITY — Apparently, things were booming in 1924 when The First National Bank of Ocean City opened its new building at 801 Asbury Ave., ca…
CAPE MAY — If the residents of Cape May do not want a proposed seven-story hotel on the site of the former Beach Theatre, the project will not…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE