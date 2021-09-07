DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

10:30 a.m.; ceremony will honor and remember our fellow Americans who were killed as well as the first responders who have died over the past 20 years due to 9/11 related illnesses; ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the City of Wildwood Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
