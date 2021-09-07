 Skip to main content
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
10:30 a.m.; ceremony will honor and remember our fellow Americans who were killed as well as the first responders who have died over the past 20 years due to 9/11 related illnesses; ceremony will include 9/11 First Responders, representatives from the City of Wildwood Fire and Police Departments, as well as local religious and civic leaders; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com.

