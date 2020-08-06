Downe Township reopening survey
Governor Murphy is now requiring school districts to offer the option for full-remote learning for students in September. Downe Township School is requesting that all families complete this survey by 9:00 am on Friday, July 31st so we can plan appropriately for September. As of now, we are NOT offering full-time (5 days/week) in-person instruction. However, we are collecting data to determine how many people would be willing to send students if this were possible. Your input is essential to our planning process. We understand that this situation puts a burden on families. Please know that the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. More specific information about our plan will be released next week.
We will need to attach some mandatory requirements to the selection process to allow for safety and planning. This survey is due by Friday, July 31 so we can start planning for social distancing, transportation, and grouping of students. Once a choice is made, we encourage you to stick with that choice if possible. We will not accept any changes after August 14, 2020. Once school starts, you can change your preference from Option 1/Hybrid Learning to Option 2/Full Remote/Virtual Learning at any time. However, due to social distancing requirements, we will not allow anyone to change from Option 2/Full Remote/Virtual Learning to Option 1 until the start of Marking Period 2 (November 16, 2020). That will help maintain consistency for students and teachers managing both groups of students at the same time. Please remember that Governor Murphy could mandate everyone to do Full Remote/Virtual Learning at any time due to health concerns.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSernzjl0lyQmjBYOJuXK_xbXWlumvA1IMQEPjZ0LOnGt3e4wg/viewform
