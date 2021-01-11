 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doug Pederson is out as Eagles head coach, according to reports
0 comments
featured

Doug Pederson is out as Eagles head coach, according to reports

Eagles Cowboys Football

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches a play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Pederson says he can help the franchise get back to its winning ways. ‘I’ve been on three Super Bowl teams, and I’ve seen exactly how it can be done,’ he said.

 Michael Ainsworth / associated press

Doug Pederson is out as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports. 

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News